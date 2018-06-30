The National Leadership of Labour Party has condemned the moves by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to destabilize the party.

The National Chairman of the party, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, said this in Abuja while reacting to the opening/launching of illegal FCT Office of Labour Party at the Labour House.

He, however, advised the NLC to concentrate on his traditional role of defending the interest and welfare of workers whom he said are currently being exploited and cheated.

He stated further that workers were unduly retrenched in their thousands. while others were owed salaries for several months without being paid across the Federation, while lamenting that workers’ take home pay could not take them home.