



Labour Party, LP, has announced that it has successfully processed the list of candidates contesting for various elective positions under its platform in readiness to beat the Independent National Electoral Commission’s, INEC, final deadline.

A statement issued yesterday by Director of Media and Publicity, Yinka Richards, in Abuja, assured that the names of its candidates would soon be made public, or published by INEC.

The party also urged Nigerians to disregard statements issued by the suspended publicity secretary of the party, one Ebere Ifendu, which said to have fielded candidates for all elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

According to the statement, the public should disregard any information emanating from the suspended members of the National Working Committee, as it is meant to misinform the public on the activities of the party.

While reacting to comments by the suspended members, Richards maintained that the suspended publicity secretary of the party was not permitted to issue any statement as she seized to function in that capacity.

Richards also said, nefarious activities of some members of the National Working Committee, NWC, informed the decision of the party’s NEC to suspend them from office and said the party remains resolute in its decision.

He further maintained that Alhaji A.A Salam is authentic chairman and other working committee members which will function for one year, adding that there was no court injunction against the party officials.