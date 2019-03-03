



The governorship candidate of Labour Party in Kwara, Issa Aremu, has decried the decayed infrastructure at the Kwara Stadium complex in Ilorin.

Aremu made the observation on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of his campaign visit to the stadium

The governorship hopeful, who rode a bicycle to lead the campaign train to the stadium, expressed disappointment at the dilapidated structures at the facility.

According to Aremu, the Indoor Sports Hall, the swimming pool, the volley ball and basket ball pitches and other facilities were in bad shape.

He wondered why successive administrations in the state could not give the stadium a face lift to attract national and international sporting events.

Aremu, who described sports as veritable tool for development, said the current obsolete sports equipment at the stadium would not bring any fortune to sports in the state.

He promised to enhance all the sporting facilities at the stadium and reshape its infrastructure if elected as the next governor of the state on Saturday.

Aremu also called on well meaning individuals in Nigeria to assist in sports development as a way of tackling youth restiveness.

NAN reports that Aremu was accompanied on the campaign tour by some stalwarts of the party and supporters.