The Labour Party (LP) said on Wednesday that former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, would not be welcomed back, accusing the former governor of turning its back on them at its darkest hour when the party needed him most.

The party also said that it was not sponsoring any candidate for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, saying anybody currently parading himself as the Labour Party candidate should be treated as an impostor.

Addressing a news conference at the NLC secretariat in Abuja, National Chairman of the party, Dr. Mike Omotosho, supported by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba, alleged that the former governor was trying to use the party to regain political relevance once again, adding that the party will not allow him do that this time.

He said: “It has come to our knowledge the moves by the immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, to return to the Labour Party. Nigerian workers wish to put a disclaimer to this ill-fated adventure.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress is fully aware of plans by Dr. Olusegun Mimiko to destabilize the current gains being made by workers to reclaim and reposition the Labour Party. It is very obvious that the sole purpose of Dr. Mimiko’s re-approach to the Labour Party is to use the party to launder his sagging political image.

“Nigerians will recall that Dr. Mimiko abandoned the Labour Party for the People’s Democratic Party a few days to Labour Party’s October 2015 National Convention.

“Such a treachery and betrayal of a party that gave the former Governor succor in the darkest hour of his political career especially as manifest in his two term victory on the ticket of Labour Party is to say the least, cheap and callous. it also revealed paucity of knowledge of the philosophy of the Labour Party as a peoples’ rooted party and dearth of class consciousness on his part.”