



Mr. Labaran Maku, a former minister of Information and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Wednesday called for investigation into the cancelation of over 150,000 votes in the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Maku, who made the call while speaking with newsmen on in Lafia, said state like in 2015 elections, recorded one of the highest in terms of cancelation of votes.

He explained that since voters were only allowed to vote if they were accredited using the card reader, why would there be over voting.

According to him, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has colluded with the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state to cancel votes in areas they failed in order to give them advantage.

“If there was no collusion between them, then INEC should investigate all Presiding Officers with the records of over voting with the view of persecuting them for electoral crime,” Maku added.

APGA candidate further said that both INEC and the security agencies were not neutral in the just concluded elections.

“The security agencies were supposed to be the once to protect the votes and ensure that only the true winners were announced.

“Nobody is supposed to raise a private army to protect his or her votes because that is the duty of the security agencies,” he added.

In the just concluded presidential election conducted in Nasarawa State INEC cancelled 157, 591 votes for alleged over-voting.