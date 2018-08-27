The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ahmad Ali, has declared his intention to vie for the governorship election of Kwara State in the forthcoming general elections.

Ali made this known when friends and associates from the Kwara Central Senatorial District thronged his residence in Ilorin as part of the Sallah festivities.

In response to calls by speaker after speaker at the occasion asking Ali for his plans for the next election cycle, he said: “I wish to state clearly, that by God’s grace, I will run for election as governor.

“I believe I have all it takes to run a very successful campaign and be an effective Governor for the good of the people of Kwara. All my life experiences have prepared me for a time such as this and I want to assure you all that, that is my next ambition.

“Everybody here knows me and must have noticed my body language in the last couple of months. But now I wish to state clearly that I will run for the governorship.”

Ali further informed his guests that he would update them with plans to formally declare his entrance into the race.