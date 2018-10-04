



Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has been affirmed as the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kwara South senatorial district ahead of 2019 general elections.

Ahmed was affirmed by all delegates from the seven local government councils of Kwara South Senatorial district at the zonal primary held in Omu Aran.

The unanimous affirmation of governor Ahmed for Kwara South senatorial ticket according to checks might not be unconnected with the withdrawal of the incumbent occupier of the position, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, on the directive of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Also, former commissioner for Special Duties and State Secretary of the PDP, Alhaji Rasaq Lawal, has emerged as the PDP candidate for Ilorin West/Asa House of Representatives seat.

Lawal, a grassroots politician, emerged unopposed and his election was yesterday officially affirmed by delegates from his federal constituency at the Kwara central zonal office of the party in Ilorin.

Also affirmed as PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin East/ South constituency at the event was Hon. AbdulWahab Issa.

Issa had served as Representative of the same constituency between 2011 and 2015 and thereafter served as the Director General, ABS Mandate Constituency office, Ilorin.