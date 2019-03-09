



The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Mr. Attahiru Madami, has advised INEC officials to be neutral and discharge their duties responsibly in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Madami made the call in Ilorin on Saturday while monitoring the polling centres in the state.

He urged the presiding officers and ad-hoc staff on duty not to compromise and be neutral.

At ECWA School Polling Unit 006 in Ifelodun Local Government area, he advised INEC officials to protect their integrity and be polite in dealing with the electorate.

“Relate well with the electorate. Be friendly, but don’t trade your integrity for money or anything,“ he said.

At the Community School, Ganmo Polling Unit 001, Madami called on the officials to stay focused and avoid abusive utterances.

At Kwara Hotel Polling Unit 011, he urged the electorate to be calm and be law abiding.

“Maintain your queue and follow due process in order not to cause any confusion. Cooperate with the security personals and INEC officials,” he advised the voters.

Meanwhile, accreditation and voting are on in some polling units in Ilorin.