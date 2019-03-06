



With about 72 hours to the election, the Peoples Democratic Party has unveiled its deputy governorship candidate in Kwara State.

He is Gbenga Makanjuola, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Makanjuola will be the running mate of Abdulrazak Atunwa.

Until now, the identity of the deputy governorship candidate had remained unknown, with only Atunwa as the face of the party for the election.

Makanjuola was a member of House of Representatives for eight years before he was appointed as Chief of Staff to Saraki between 2011 and 2015.

When Saraki emerged as Senate president, he was appointed as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

He is from Kwara South Senatorial District.