The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has set up a Harmonisation Committee ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Committee became necessary following the defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, federal lawmakers and members of the State House of Assembly to the PDP.

Speaking at a meeting on Friday where the committee was set up, Governor Ahmed said the PDP is now a stronger and bigger family that is stronger than the old APC and old PDP, because major stakeholders and members of both parties have come together under the PDP umbrella.

He said the committee is to adopt the party’s national template for harmonization, stressing that the party is one big family where everybody will find accommodation and a voice.

Governor Ahmed added that local government and ward chapters of the party are also required to adopt the same arrangement to ensure inclusiveness and put PDP in a stronger position to win elections and deliver good service to the people.

Members of the Committee are Speaker of the State Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold, former SSG, Alhaji Saka Onimago, former chairman of Kaiama local government, Ahmed Sadik, Hon. Isiaka Magaji, Hajia Afusat Olarenwaju, Mallam Mohammed Haruna, House Leader, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke and Hon. Mrs Ebun Owolabi.

Others are Mr Abdulrazaq Lawal, Rt. Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, Alhaji Abubakar Sani, Engr. Yinusa Yahaya, Mr Adekunle Femi Apado and Barrister Moses Ibiyemi.