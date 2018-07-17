Concerned members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State have said it is desirable for the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to be back in its fold to enable the party win in state election next year.

The PDP members, who spoke under the aegis of “Concerned Members of PDP in Kwara State” advised the party to operate an open-door policy to encourage former members to return and attract new ones to the party.

The concerned members, who spoke after some members of the PDP in Ilorin-West objected to return of Saraki to the party, added that the party should be ready to embrace more politicians in its fold.

They made their position known in a statement signed by Abdullahi Lateef (Balogun Fulani Ward 11), Danjuma Hamid (Oko-Erin), Moshood Issa (Alanamu), Prince Olabode, M. A. (Ibagun), and Ayinde Wasiu (Aare1).

The concerned PDP members said that apart from Saraki, who is a former member of the party, other notable politicians in the state who were never been members of the party, including the Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, should not be discouraged if they choose to join the party.

They said: “If we are desirous of winning come 2019, we must maintain an open door policy to all new members nationally unless we have made up our minds to only participate in the coming elections with the usual dismal outcome of failures.

“All sincere and faithful members of the PDP in the state are aiming to win in the forthcoming general elections both at the state and federal levels. We want whoever emerges as our party gubernatorial candidate to occupy the Kwara State Government House come 2019. To be able to achieve this, we are calling on all party leaders and members off all rival political parties to decamp en-masse into the PDP today.

“This clarion call coming at this point in time is most appropriately directed also to big time political leaders like the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Bashir Bolarinwa, among others. They should jettison the docile APC for the PDP.”