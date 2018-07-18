Iyiola Oyedepo, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara, says no injunction has been served on the party restraining its executives.

Oyedepo said this in Ilorin on Wednesday in a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Rex Olawoye.

He said: “We heard as a rumour that an ex parte order of injunction has just been issued against the State Executive of the Kwara Chapter of PDP by an Ilorin High Court.

“The injunction may be to stop the chairman and perhaps other members of the executive from parading themselves as the authentic Kwara State Executive of the PDP.

“This injunction, if true, must have been issued by the honourable court in error. This is because we have never been issued and served with any court process in respect of any case.

“As at this morning, we have not received any court order restraining any member of the executive from parading himself as PDP executive in Kwara.”

He, however, recalled the litigation in respect of the PDP congress held on November 13, 2017 which was filed at the Federal High Court, Ilorin, by Sunday Adeniran Fagbemi and others in December, 2017, and thrown out by the court on May 31, 2018.