



The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared eight aspirants for its governorship primaries holding on Saturday.

The aspirants, the party said in a statement by Yekini Nabena, its publicity secretary, were cleared based on the recommendation of the governorship screening committee.

“The following aspirants have been cleared by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the recommendation of the governorship screening panel to contest the governorship primaries in Kwara State,” the statement read.

The primaries, earlier scheduled for Friday, didn’t hold due to logistic issues is holding on Saturday while the senate and house of representative primaries will take place on Sunday.

Below is the list of cleared aspirants, according to the APC.

1. Yakubu Gobir

2. Hakeem Lawal

3. Ishaq Modibbo Kawu

4. Lukman Mustapha

5. Prof. Oba Abdul Raheem

6. Alhaji Tajudeen

7. Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman

8. Abdulraheem Abdul Razak

Two aspirants, Abdulfatai Yahaya and Mohammed Belgore, voluntarily withdrew from the race.