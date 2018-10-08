



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Alhaji Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq as winner of the Kwara State gubernatorial primaries.

In statement signed by the Acting Publicity of the Party, Yekini Nabena, the APC stated that Alhaji AbdulRasaq polled 29,098 votes to defeat other aspirants.

According to the press release, the details of the primary showed that other aspirants scored the following:

Alhaji Yammah Abdullahi – 22,116

Alhaji Lukeman Mustapha – 14,233

Professor Oba Abu – 23,298

Alhaji Hakeem Lawal – 18,758

Alhaji Moshood Murtala – 9,511

Isaq Modibbo Kawu – 5,060

Alhaji Yakubu Gobar – 2,420

Tajudeen Makama Audu – 3,127