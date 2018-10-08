The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Alhaji Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq as winner of the Kwara State gubernatorial primaries.
In statement signed by the Acting Publicity of the Party, Yekini Nabena, the APC stated that Alhaji AbdulRasaq polled 29,098 votes to defeat other aspirants.
According to the press release, the details of the primary showed that other aspirants scored the following:
Alhaji Yammah Abdullahi – 22,116
Alhaji Lukeman Mustapha – 14,233
Professor Oba Abu – 23,298
Alhaji Hakeem Lawal – 18,758
Alhaji Moshood Murtala – 9,511
Isaq Modibbo Kawu – 5,060
Alhaji Yakubu Gobar – 2,420
Tajudeen Makama Audu – 3,127
