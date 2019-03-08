



Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed-Salihu, a former Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs to Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed, has defected to All progressives Congress (APC) along with hundreds of PDP members in Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defectors are from three wards in Gwanara in Barren Local Government area of the state.

Mohammed-Salihu, who recently resigned as the Special Adviser, announced their defection while briefing newsmen in Ilorin on Friday.

He said their defection became imperative in view of the “monumental achievements” recorded by the APC in all facets of development.

He expressed their readiness to ensure the victory of the APC in Saturday’s Governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

“We are defecting on a positive note to contribute meaningfully to evergreen achievements of the APC aimed at improving the well-being of the people,” he said.

Receiving the defectors, the APC Chairman in Gwanara Ward, Alhaji Umar Kutosi, thanked the new members for their decision to join the party.

He assured them that all members of the party would be treated as equal in the scheme of things.