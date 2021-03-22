



Kwara State governor AbduRahman AbdulRazaq has spread infrastructural projects across the 193 wards in the state in the last two years.

The governor has also revamped the moribund education sector in the state through the payment of Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC) counterpart funds and the settlement of salary arrears of staff of the state- owned tertiary institutions as well as regular payment of teachers salary.

The Special Adviser, Political Communication, Alh Bashir Adigun made this known while meeting the leadership of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) in Ilorin, the state capital on Monday.

Adigun who was accompanied by the Special Advisers on Strategy and Political, Alh Saadu Salahu and Gidado Alakawa respectively, described Governor AbdulRazaq has a selfless leader who ventured into politics with the sole aim of salvaging the state and restore its lost glory.

”Governor AbdulRazaq is a selfless leader whose interest is to bail Kwarans out of abject poverty. Within the last two years, the governor has spread infrastructural facilities across the 193 wards in the state. He has rejuvenated the hitherto moribund health and education sectors. He has also ensured regular payment of salaries of workers; both at the state and local government levels and pensioners in the state,” Adigun stated.





He said AbdulRazaq’s respect and love for journalists had been clearly manifested in his approval for the renovation of the NUJ press centre, organisation of a training programme on COVID- 19 safety protocols and extension of palliatives to both serving and veteran journalist during the early months of COVID-19 crisis.

Adigun who called on the people of the state to continue to support the programmes and activities of the state government, assured them that AbdulRazaq would continue to provide good governance and prioritise the well-being of the downtrodden.

The Special Adviser urged journalists in the state to continue to educate the people of the state on the differences between the present administration and the past administrations in the state.

In their separate remarks, the Kwara NUJ Chairman, Umar AbdulWahab and NALVEJ Chairman, Alh Tunde Akanbi, thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for his support for the journalists in the state.

They specifically requested for two buses for the NUJ and NALVEJ to aid the activities of the two unions.

They assured the Special Adviser of the continued support of the journalists in the state for the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq.