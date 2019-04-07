<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group, Kwara Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability, has commended the Governor-elect, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his choice of “quality nominees” to serve in the Transition Committee.

The Secretary General of the group, Hassan Omoiya gave the commendation in a statement released in Ilorin on Sunday.

“We are impressed with the quality of the nominees for the crucial assignment.

“We are glad that the committee consists of men and women of substance and character who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields.

“Even the few politicians who got nominated are those with pedigree and histories of being pro-masses,’’ Omoiya said.

He noted that the committee had persons from diverse professional backgrounds to help the incoming administration hit the ground running.

Omoiya said that Abdulrazaq had shown that he meant business of governance.

“The composition of the committee foretells a brighter future for Kwara. We urge everyone to give him all the support required to rebuild the state,’’ he said.

Omoiya urged the committee members to write their names in gold in discharging their duties.

“This assignment represents an opportunity to rewrite the history of our dear state and put it on the global map of development,’’ he said.

Omoiya also urged the outgoing government to see the transition period as a time to put the interest of the masses above any partisan agenda.