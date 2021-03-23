



Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has appointed 24-year-old Kaosarah Adeyi as his Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement.

Malam Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, said this in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Similarly, the governor has appointed Hajia Fatima Audu as Special Adviser on Women Affairs.

Adeyi, an author who is renowned for her extensive reach within the youth constituency, is a graduate of the University of Ilorin where she is a mentor for the varsity’s empowerment beneficiaries.

A youth entrepreneur, her roles entail sharing practical examples with mentees, giving mentorship on entrepreneurship and advising on how to manage school activities with their business goal-setting, planning and implementation.

According to the statement, the millennial is from Ojuekun Sarumi Ward of Ilorin West Local Government.

Adeyi is a member representing Kwara on Northern States Governors’ Forum Committee on Youth Engagements, Priorities and Inclusion in Governance.





She was also a member of the Kwara State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on #EndSARS Protest (2020).

She was Vice President of the Faculty of Agriculture Students (UNILORIN 2018) and Vice President of Nigerian Society for Environmental Conservation.

Adeyi comes to the job with several certifications on youth affairs, including at continental level.

Audu was born in 1954 and holds a Master’s degree in Industrial and Labour Relations (MILR).

She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Education; both from the University of Ilorin.

Audu was State Chairman of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS); National Secretary of NCWS; and a member of Federal Government Implementation Committee of N50 billion Agric Loan Scheme.

She was also an executive member of the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria; and Director of Ajikobi Microfinance Bank Nigeria Ltd.

She was at various times Director of Personnel Management (DPM) in Edu, Ilorin East, Oke Ero and Isin Local Government Areas.

Audu, a retired teacher and a one-time senatorial aspirant is from Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.