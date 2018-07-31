The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Tuesday said he had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress.

Ahmed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, in a statement said he took the decision after wide consultations.

Akorede said, “Following due consultations with the people and in response to calls by major stakeholder groups in the state, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed today defected to the PDP having realized that the APC can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectations of his people.”