



Emir of Kaiama in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State has refuted reports that he endorsed a governorship aspirant who is not from the northern senatorial district of the state.

The Emirate, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Alh. Usman B. Mohammed said, “Reference to a write up in Daily Trust newspaper of October 3rd, 2018, it has come to the notice of Kaiama Emirate Council in which the writer alleged that the Emir of Kaiama specially endorsed a Kwara State gubernatorial candidate, under the auspices of APC, Alh. Salihu Mustapha, as the right candidate.

“The Emirate Council hereby wish to categorically deny the allegation. As anyone who knows Kaiama would tell you, it is a very hospitable community for all visitors.

“The extension of such hospitality to all the visiting political aspirants has always been magnanimous.”

The statement added that “The magnanimity of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kaiama, should not be seen as favouritism.

“All aspirants are his guests and therefore equal as visitors. Also, the Emir’s generosity should not be misconstrued for anything else but the abiding tradition of Kaiama community.

“It remains on heard of to abandoned my son and followed a stranger,” he warned