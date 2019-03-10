



Kwara state governor-elect under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Sunday said his victory at the polls belongs to the people of the state.

Mallam Abdulrazaq said this shortly after his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) as the winner of the governorship elections in the state

Said he: “March 9, the people of Kwara state finally shook off the yoke of political subjugation and socioeconomic stagnation by voting overwhelmingly for our party (APC) in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“We give Almighty God all the glory.

“We dedicate this victory to the people of Kwara State, home and abroad, who stood resolutely to see through the democratic revolution that started many years ago.

“Much as this historic event calls for celebrations, we instead implore our people to reflect on the challenges ahead and the need to come together. This victory belongs to all Kwarans.

“We are faced with the challenge of evolving a Kwara that works for all, away from the abysmal state of affairs now.. We promise to diligently implement our manifesto for the good of our people.

“We salute all the heroes of this struggle, including all those who paid the supreme sacrifice.

May their souls rest in perfect peace. We commend our party members, leaders at the local, state and national levels for their sterling efforts and contributions to this victory.

“We thank our traditional rulers for their fatherly roles. We also commend the security agencies, electoral officers and other stakeholders who performed their duties creditably. We also thank the media for their professionalism.

“Finally, we are grateful to everyone who supported the Otoge movement.”