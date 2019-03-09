



Senate President Bukola Saraki on Saturday lamented the malfunctioning of card readers at some polling stations in Kwara State.

He also decried low voter turnout in the state, compared to what obtained during the February 23 presidential/National Assembly election.

Saraki arrived at his polling unit (006) at Ajikobi Ward, Agbaji area of Ilorin West Local Government Area at about 11.07am to cast his vote.

He was accompanied by his wife, Toyin, who also cast her vote immediately after her husband.

The duo left almost immediately after voting.