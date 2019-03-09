



The Kwara State All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has won his Polling Unit 004 in Idigba Ward, Ilorin West Local Government Area.

He polled 592 votes for the governorship election, as against the Peoples Democratic Party’s 80 votes, according to the official result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The APC also won the state House of Assembly election with 573 votes, while the PDP got 80 votes.

His supporters were jubilant after the announcement of the results.