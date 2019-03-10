



Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has declared as the winner of the state governorship election.

Abdulrazaq won all 16 local government areas of the state in the governorship election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdulrazaq polled a total of 331,546 votes.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdulrazaq Atunwa, polled 114,754 votes.