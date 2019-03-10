



All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept the 24 seats of the Kwara state House of Assembly in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) state Electoral Commissioner Mallam Garba Madami announced this on Sunday in Ilorin, the state.

The candidates and their results include Aliyu Wahab Opakunle of Afon state constituency- 8034, Ambali Ibrahim of Onire/Owode (7,953), Salihu Yakubu of Ilesha/Gwanara scored 11,542 and Mohammed Salihu of Okuta/Yashikra polled 14,929.

Others are Nadanusa Mohammed of Edu scored 25,276, Ahmed Rufai of Pategi had 17, 844, Abolarin GG of Ekiti constituency had 7,789 while Adetiba Olarewaju of Oke eve to scored 7,090. Salau Ganiyu of Omupo constituency got 9,790, Owolabi Razaq of the Share/Oke-Ode scored 12,870, Aliyu Yusuf of Ilorin East scored 31,190, Suleiman Abdulsalam Ilorin South polled 25,882, Abubakar Olawoyin of Ilorin Central scored 17,338 and Abdulgafar Ayilara of Ajikobi/Alanamu constituency scored 35,823.

Awodiji Felix of Irepodun scored 15,419, Awolola Olumide scored 6,494; Hammed Baba of Gwanabe/Bani scored 7,728, Abdullahi Danbaba of Kaiama polled 7,096; Bello John Olanrewaju of Lanwa/Ejidongari scored 8,047, while Babatunde Abdulkareem of Olooru/Malete/Ipaye polled 10,588; Saheed Popoola of Balogun/Ojomu scored 9,987; Adeniran Joy of Shao/Essa scored 11,786; Olayiwola Oyebode of Odo-Ogun scored 4,957 and Yusuf Atoyebi Musa of Oke-Ogun polled 5,847