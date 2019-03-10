



The Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has won in all the 16 local government of the state in the governorship election held on Saturday.

15 local government election results had earlier been announced on Sunday morning with the last local government, Baruten, declared on Sunday afternoon.

In the result of Baruteen LGA announced by the returning officer, APC polled 26865 votes while PDP scored 7,090 votes.