



All Progressives Congress (APC) has floored the Senate President Bukola Saraki in his Ilorin West local government area.

Collating Officer for Ilorin West council in the governorship and House of Assembly elections, Prof Gbadebo Olaoye, said APC candidate Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq polled 55, 287 while his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Razak Atunwa scored 25,583.

APC also won in Pategi local government area with 18, 109 and PDP 2,578. Others are Kaiama APC- 14,829, PDP- 3,386 and Ekiti local government area APC polled 7,938 while scored 3,950.