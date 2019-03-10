Supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrate with party flags in Abuja, Nigeria, after candidate President Mohammadu Buhari was re-elected on February 26, 2019. – Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected Nigeria’s president, results showed February 26, 2019, after a delayed poll that angered voters and led to claims of rigging and collusion. Buhari, 76, took an unassailable lead of more than four million votes as the last states were yet to be declared, making it impossible for his nearest rival, Atiku Abubakar, to win. The win was confirmed as Abubakar won in the very last state to declare — Rivers in the south — but could not claw back the deficit. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer Prof. Emmanuel Sanya has announced Abdullahi Halidu-Danbaba as the winner of the March 9 Kwara House of Assembly seat of Kaiama/Kenmaji/Wajibe constituency.

Halidu-Danbaba defeated the incumbent occupier of the seat, Ahmed Mohammed, who was seeking re-election into the state Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring the result on Saturday night in Kaiama, the headquarters of Kaiama local government area of the state, Prof said that the APC candidate polled 7,096 to defeat the PDP candidate that scored 1835.

In his reaction, Halidu-Danbaba commended the people of the constituency for voting for the APC.

He noted that now that APC had taken over the state, there would be a synergy to rapidly develop the area in term of infrastructure and human capital.

He explained that the victory came with a message of hope as bad leadership and mis-governance had been put to an end in the state.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR