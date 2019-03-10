



Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer Prof. Emmanuel Sanya has announced Abdullahi Halidu-Danbaba as the winner of the March 9 Kwara House of Assembly seat of Kaiama/Kenmaji/Wajibe constituency.

Halidu-Danbaba defeated the incumbent occupier of the seat, Ahmed Mohammed, who was seeking re-election into the state Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring the result on Saturday night in Kaiama, the headquarters of Kaiama local government area of the state, Prof said that the APC candidate polled 7,096 to defeat the PDP candidate that scored 1835.

In his reaction, Halidu-Danbaba commended the people of the constituency for voting for the APC.

He noted that now that APC had taken over the state, there would be a synergy to rapidly develop the area in term of infrastructure and human capital.

He explained that the victory came with a message of hope as bad leadership and mis-governance had been put to an end in the state.