



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has said it lost one of its members in the course of the governorship and state assembly elections held in that state on Saturday.

Theopillus Oyebiyi, APC State Collation officers disclosed this Sunday at the INEC office Ilorin, collation centre for the governorship election in the state.

Oyebiyi said that aside the dead APC faithful, four others were stabbed allegedly by members of the PDP in Baruten and Moro LGAs, with one still in very critical condition in the hospital.

He commended INEC and especially the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Garba Attahiru Madami, whom he described as a man of integrity.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Alhaji Abdulkareem Onagun, has appeal for unity in the state after a divisive campaign and election that polarized people of Kwara.

He said that with the elections over the state should be returned to its harmonious part for the benefit of Kwarans.