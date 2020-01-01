<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Indication has emerged that political differences between Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state will soon be over.

Speaking with one of the elders of the party in the state, Alhaji Adebayo Azeez, in Ilorin on Wednesday, said some party members are aggrieved as they are yet to get any benefit from the government.

The APC chieftain, who is a chief executive officer (CEO) of HAAZ Motors, said that “something is being done to bring all aggrieved parties together. You know there is nothing one can do with offending one or two people. But that will soon be over. Even God, our creator has enemies. The governor will soon invite all those aggrieved members to a round table for peace talks. Something is underway.

“APC members are disenchanted as they are yet to get anything from the government.

“I am very close to Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and others, I will soon get across to him to intervene by appealing to APC members from his senatorial district so that the Kwara South APC will be won over”, he said.

On the performance of the APC government, the businessman cum politician said: “I always tell our people not to be in a hurry; that they should be patient with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on the dividends of democracy. The last two administrations were there for 16 years but there is nothing to show for it. But this God-sent governor is ready to work, ready to help and ready to put everything in place for the betterment of Kwarans.

“Things have been so bad in the last 16 years to put them together, or to rebuild what we have lost. Some have even accused the governor of being too slow but I let them know the man has to take his time to right the wrongs of almost two decades.

“There was a time he invited APC elders explaining to them why he is yet to show the way out for some staff he inherited from the past administration in the state. I am urging our members to let the governor put things in order. In the last seven months he mounted the saddle, we have seen changes in the water supply to the state capital and other towns and cities; we have seen changes in infrastructural development.

“Unlike before when we have a proliferation of abandoned projects spread across the nooks and crannies of the state, this administration has been on completing projects left behind by previous government”, he said.