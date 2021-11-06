Kwara: CSO urges state to declare emergency on local councils

The Elites Network for Sustainable Development has called on the Kwara State Government to declare a state of emergency on the local government councils in the state.

The group’s Coordinator, Dr Abdullateef Alagbonsi, made the appeal in its analysis of the state of LGCs in the state.

ENetSuD, an anti-corruption Civil Society Organisation known for its budget tracking activities, raised serious concern on the pitiable situation of the 16 local government councils in the state.

It would be recalled that ENetSuD initiated a hashtag: #KwaraLGFunds, and did a thorough analysis of the 768-page 2020 report of the Auditor-General for Local Governments in the state.

ENetSuD’s analysis revealed that the situation in Kwara State is that Peter is being robbed to pay Paul, thereby leaving the local councils in the category of Peter with the insufficient fund for development projects.

For instance, according to the statement, some huge amounts of money are being contributed by some nine LGAs in Kwara State to augment seven others.

According to the group, the contributing LGCs, which are in the Peter category, include Baruten (₦806,149,308.08); Kaiama (₦803,261,765.13); Patigi (₦615,642,021.23); Isin (₦326,715,905.56); Ekiti (₦308,436,450.24); Oke-Ero (₦246,249,243.83); Oyun (₦166,124,058.74); Edu (₦157,377,328.76); and Offa (₦84,960,710.33).

The receiving LGCs, which are in the Paul category, include (₦1,395,097,080.68); Ilorin South (₦862,482,060.87); Ilorin East (₦625,983,538.34); Asa (₦423,718,698.22); Moro (₦123,468,298.56); Irepodun (₦89,137,672.84); and Ifelodun (₦1,337,116.50).

ENetSuD also noted the unfortunate and unacceptable trend among the 16 LGCs of the state whereby just about one per cent of their expenditures was for capital (developmental) projects meant for the public, while the remaining amount was spent on salaries, pension, overhead and subventions, among others.