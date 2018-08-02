Local Government chairmen and councillors in Kwara State have defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter, Mr. Joshua Omokanye, said all the 16 LG chairmen and all the councillors elected under APC defected to the PDP.

He spoke during a media briefing on the defection on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.