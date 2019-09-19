<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kwara State House of Assembly has urged the state government to commence implementation of the State Child Rights Law to ensure proper protection of Child’s rights in the state.

The House made the call in its resolutions on a Motion on Notice on “Need to Implement the Kwara State Child’s Rights Law” raised by the House Leader and member representing Ilorin Central Constituency, Abubakar Olawoyin Mogaji.

The Speaker, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, while reading the resolutions, explained that the need for the state government to commence its implementation became expedient because of the urgent need to curb Child abuse and other vices against children whom he described as the future leaders of the state.

The Legislature also directed all relevant government agencies to be alive to their statutory responsibilities of protecting the rights of the child.

The House directed the state Ministry of Information and Communication to embark on sensitisation on the provisions of the law without running foul of it.

Mogaji, had while raising the motion, expressed concern that the exposure of children to various forms of abuses like street hawking, lack of education, child marriage, rape, discrimination and general lack of parental care, among others were causes of juvenile delinquencies.

He said that the implementation of the law and the Social Investment Bill when passed by the House would improve the fortunes of children in the state.

Other members who spoke on the Motion identified, among others poverty, lack of family planning, ignorance of the existing law and advocated for extensive enlightenment on child abuse to curb the trend.

They stressed that the existing law was comprehensive in tackling child abuse and other vices against children in the state.

The lawmakers who spoke on the Motion include members representing Okuta/Yashikira, Omupo, Oke Ero, Malete/ Ipaiye/Oloru, Share/Oke Ode, Odo Ogun, Irepodun, Ojomu/Balogun and Isin Constituencies and they are Mohammed Salihu Baba, Barr. Abdul Ganiyu Salau, Hons Raphael Olanrewaju-Adetiba, Abdul Kareem Paku, Rasaq Owolabi, Musa Atoyebi Yusuf, Felix Awodiji, Saheed Popoola and Olumide Awolola.

The House equally in its Wednesday’s sitting received 2018 Audit Reports of the Accounts of the 16 Local Government Councils and the State Local Government Service Commission presented by the House Leader while the Speaker referred the Reports to the Public Account Committee for further legislative actions.