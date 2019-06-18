<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday recommended the suspension of 16 local government chairmen for alleged misappropriation of N33billion.

The recommendation is based on a resolution of the House after it considered a petition written by one Seidu Aliyu and presented at the plenary.

The House Leader, Mogaji Abubakar Olawoyin, tabled the petition and it was unanimously considered after a debate.

After the debate, the lawmakers recommended the suspension of the local government council chairs.

The petitioner alleged the council chairmen had mismanaged and misappropriated a total sum of N33billion received from the federation accounts in the last two years.

The House leader called for a thorough investigation of the council chairmen in view of their alleged misconduct that caused the petition against them.

A member representing Ipaye/Malete/Oloru, Babatunde Abdulkareem Paku, said the House had been inundated with reports over alleged fraudulent activities in the third tier of government in the last two years.

His counterpart from Afon Constituency, Abdulwahab Opakunle, urged the House to look into the matter critically since the lawmakers represent the interest of the people.

A member representing Ojomu/Balogun constituency of Offa local government area, Prince Saheed Popoola, said there was need to properly investigate the alleged financial impropriety against the council authorities, adding that local government chairmen are public officer, and thus accountable to the people.

A member representing Omupo constituency Salaudeen Ganiy moved a motion for the suspension of the council chairmen pending the outcome of the investigation and was seconded by Awolola Olumide of Isin Constituency.

Reading the resolution, the Speaker Salihu Yakubu Danladi, urged Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to suspend all the local government chairmen in the state to allow proper investigation of their alleged mismanagement of council funds in the last two years.

He referred the petition to the joint House Committees on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Ethics, Privileges and Judiciary, asking the committees to report back in the next two weeks. The house also announced the composition of its various standing committees.

Hon Danladi said the committees would be formally inaugurated in due course.

He challenged the committees to exhibit dedication and commitment while carrying out their assignments.