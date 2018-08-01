The Kwara State House of Assembly has launched a probe into fraud allegations levied against a member representing Ojomu/Balogun Constituency of Offa Local Government Area, Hon. Saheed Popoola.

A total of three petitions, which bordered on certificate forgery and bounced cheque were presented against the lawmaker at Tuesday’s plenary.

In one of the petitions titled Save Our Soul (SOS), Popoola was alleged to have issued a bounced cheque to one Dr. Abdullahi Ahmed.

A member representing Ipaye/Malete/Oloru Constituency, Hon. Mohammed Adebayo, tabled the petitions before the House.

The Speaker, Dr. Ali Ahmad, referred the petitions to the House Joint Committees Public Petition and Justice for thorough investigation in a bid to ensure fairness.

Ahmad said although the constituents demanded that the embattled lawmaker be suspended based on the allegations, the House cannot act like a military regime.

Reacting to the development, Hon. Popoola said, “It is not unusual this time when politicking is with very high expectations.

“I saw it on the floor of the House three petitions against me and the Speaker did the right thing and he has been very much about the way he has been conducting the affairs of the House.

“If you see so many Houses all over the nation, there are turbulences everywhere. That we are able to manage ourselves here, I think it is commendable.

“As I said, everything is politics because of this time and I know people everywhere will know that among all the 24 members, I seem to be the only one that will not defect along with them because I have a background.

“It was the people of Offa that voted for me. In fact, if I was not in the APC that time, no matter how my popularity is, I may not have won that election, because I know our community, they are progressive minded, and that is why I would continue to remain in APC.

“On the petition, when we get to the floor where the committee will hear, all of you would be there to cover it. I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of the committee but all the allegations are lies.

“They are just trying to see a way to discredit my personality and to be able to attack my person, because of the fact that I have decided not to defect along with them. I have a very good and cordial relationship with all my members except one of them,” he said.