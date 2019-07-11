<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kwara State House of Assembly has condemned in strong terms, the increasing wave of internet fraud and other nefarious activities of fraudsters known as “Yahoo Yahoo boys” in Offa, Ilorin, Oro and Malete areas of the state.

The Assembly made the condemnation at plenary while considering a motion titled “Need to Curb the increasing Menace of Internet Fraudsters / Yahoo Yahoo Activities in Kwara State”

It was sponsored by the member representing Ojomu/Balogun Constituency, Saheed Popoola and co-sponsored by the members representing Afon and Kaiama/Kemanji/Wajibe Constituencies Abdul Wahab Opakunle and Abdullahi Haliru Danbaba respectively.

The Speaker, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, while reading the resolutions, expressed displeasure over the increasing rate of cyber crime in the state.

While assuring that the 9th Assembly would take drastic steps towards curbing the ugly trend, he added that relevant stakeholders’ inputs would also assist in proffering enduring solutions to the cyber crime.

The lawmakers also charged relevant government agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and fashion out modern strategies that would combat the menace.

They charged parents, guardians, communities, religious leaders and school authorities to intensify efforts in restoring the values of the society,

It equally called on hoteliers in the state to report daily activities of “Yahoo Yahoo” boys in their hotels to the state ministry of culture and tourism to ensure proper monitoring.