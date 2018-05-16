The Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of 19 commissioners nominees sent to it by Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed.

The nominees were confirmed after a screening which lasted for five hours.

Speaker of the House, Ali Ahmad, said that all the 19 nominees were qualified to become commissioners in the state.

The new commissioners are Ademola Banu, Eleja Taiwo, Ahmed Alhassan, Uhman Rifun, Amos Justus, Sabi Baba and Bamidele Olamide.

The nominees also include Olaniyi Alalade, Kamadeen Ajibade, Aro Yahaya, Surajudeen Akanbi and Taiba Ahmed.

Others are Saidu Habeeb, Agboola Babatunde, Dr Ahmed Aminat, Abdullah Alikinla, Wasiu Odewale and Yusuf Abdulqodir.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House, Mohammed Katsina, to communicate with Governor Ahmed on the confirmation of the nominees.

Mr Ahmed had ordered the dissolution of the former State Executive Council in December 2017.