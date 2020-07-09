



All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration.

In a press release jointly issued by the youth leader and secretary, Mr Tunji Ogunjide and Busayo David, respectively, after their rotational meeting held in Obbo-Ile Ward in the council area, the youth acknowledged the patriotic and liberal spirit of the governor to lift Kwara State out of the past situation in the state.

They stated that the effect of some implemented plan, project and programme in all ministries have given them confidence that, “Kwara State that we all dream of is coming to reality during your administration.





“It is equally obvious that most of your appointees are youths of great energy, capable of carrying out their duty especially those appointed from Ekiti local government.

“The youths of APC in Obbo-Ile Ward unanimously commend the effort of the governor in Ekiti local government and solicit for assistance on erosion control, youths empowerment and tarring of Obbo-Ile township road that leads to Ejiu community”, the group said.

The APC youth also expressed confidence in the present administration to lift Kwara State up and transform the state to better the lives of citizens.