



Coalition of Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders has appealed to the Minister of Information and Culture and APC leader, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and other aggrieved leaders of the party in the state to forget the past and close ranks in order to move the party forward in the state.

The group said that, it was in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility that the party can continue to provide leadership and good governance to the people of the state.

The acting coordinator of the group, Comrade AbdulRasidi Awobimpe stated this in Ilorin at a stakeholders meeting of the group held at Kwara Hotels.

The group is the coalition of all APC youths groups across the 16 local government councils areas of the state.

He said that, “We acknowledge the grievances among our leaders over some issues and we will appeal to them to forget the past and close ranks for the development of APC in Kwara state”.

Awobimpe said that, “We acknowledged the struggle and commitment of our APC leaders to wrestle power from the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the last general election in the state.

“Hence, there is need to sustain the struggle and commitment among the APC members and leaders so as to help the APC government to forge more ahead in the next general election in the state.





“I want to say that, this can be sustained by ensuring that our leaders come together and embrace peace so as to take the party to next level of development.

“It is okay to be aggrieved, we all get aggrived at one time or the other but it is not okay to continue on a journey into the wilderness”.

He added that, “We believe in the power of one voice and at a time like this, when there is little misunderstanding between the elders of the party, our aim is to ensure that the young people of the party remain united with one voice and stand firmly behind the progressive ideals of the APC-led government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“For us, the young people in APC , the direction is clear and it is within the good governance presently being witnessed in Kwara state we have no doubt in our mind that the government is leading with purpose and this is something every young person should recognise”.

He opined further that, “This programme which is a conversation between the elders and youths is to ensure that the young people are not misled into embarking on a journey into wilderness. It is to ensure that we are not co-opted into a battle we do not understand when the reality we are seeing is to the contrary”.

He therefore appealed to the elders of the party to bury their hatchet and come together so as to give more positive direction that would move the party forward in the state.