The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated its newly-elected state chairman, Mr. Ishola Balogun-Fulani, and other elected party officials at the ward, local government and state levels.

The party, in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Sulyman Buhari, however, urged all elected party officials to immediately settle down for the task of propelling and navigating the party to win all contestable seats in the 2019 general elections.

It expressed satisfaction that the ward, local government and state Congresses of the ruling party were held in peaceful atmosphere, devoid of wrangling.

The statement reads in part: “Like the APC Congress Committee, officials of the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) and other observers have said, the congresses held in Kwara state at the ward, local government and state levels were not only credible, they were also peacefully and transparently conducted.

“Evidently, other state chapters of our party have a lot to learn from how Kwara APC has consolidated on inclusive and participatory democracy during the last party congresses.

“The party commended the leadership roles played by its party leaders in Kwara State, particularly, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed. The worthy roles played by the leaders greatly ensured the success of party congresses in Kwara State.

“The APC wishes all elected party officials successful tenure.”