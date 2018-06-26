Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the newly elected national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to work on how to right the wrongs in the party.

The Kwara APC which described the wrongs as enormous said Oshiomhole and his team should quickly set in motion efforts to ensure the redress is done without delay.

The party, in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Sulyman Buhari, said that the conduct of last Saturday’s APC convention and the drama that heralded it before, during and after the elections have raised a lot of dust that the party leadership must quickly address.

The party which argued that there was the urgent need to restore APC to the line of sanity, party supremacy and constitutionalism said when this is achieved the future and posterity of APC would be guaranteed.

“A situation where ‘monkeys’ will be toiling day and night at the grassroots mobilising for the party but some ‘baboons’ will be sitting arrogantly in Abuja without lifting a finger and yet dragging party structure with genuine party members should be done with already.

“Finally, we reiterate that the Adams Oshiomole-led APC is coming at a time of a lot of storm in the party which if not properly handled, and quick, might affect the chances of the party in the next polls,” the party warned.

The Kwara APC however congratulated both the outgone and new national leadership of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and all leaders of thought who ensured a hitch-free convention.

“We congratulate particularly Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the Publicity Secretary-elect. His re-election by an overwhelming majority of our party members across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja is a testimony to his competence, doggedness and astuteness as our party’s spokesperson.

“We urge the winners to be magnanimous in victory. They should embrace and accommodate their co-contestants in the scheme of things, as we all move forward towards nation building,” it stated.