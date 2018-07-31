Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state have suspended their plan to carry out a protest at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja against Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The concerned party members had earlier planned to stage a protest Tuesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja against Senator Bukola Saraki for alleged anti-party activities, but later dropped the idea.

It was gathered that the group which is loyal to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had complained bitterly against the alleged antics of the Senate President and the suspicion that he was behind the recent defections that hit the party, especially in Kwara state.

The suspension of their protest followed Monday’s decision of the APC national leadership to sack the elected state party executives in Kwara state.

A source in the Kwara APC said that as soon as they got the information on the dissolution of the party executives, it was decided to stop the protest.

“It’s no more a protest, the story has changed. Kwara APC stakeholders will storm APC Secretariat to commend the National Working Committee on the dissolution of executives,” the source said.

The APC NWC had sacked the party executives in Kwara citing irregularities associated with the congress and anti party activities by the ousted executives.

In a resolution signed by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, the party said a caretaker committee led by Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa had been appointed to head the state Executive Committee of the party in the state while caretaker committees will be constituted in the wards and Local Government Areas.

According to the resolution, “the NWC at its meeting of 30th, July, 2018, examined the unfolding developments within the party in Kwara state, specifically the irregularities that characterised the conduct and outcome of the congresses that produced the leadership of the party at all levels (ward, Local Government and state).”