All Progressives Congress, APC, chairman, Kwara State chapter, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, BOB, has described as shocking, recent claim by Yekini Nabena, a party stalwart, stating that he has taken over office of the publicity secretary of the party at the national level. BOB says that such claims are not only outlandish, but also calculated to bring chaos to the party.

“We received with shock and dismay a statement credited to the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena, stating his intention to “takeover” the office of the Party’s National Publicity Secretary currently and legitimately occupied by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu following an interpretation of a purported court order,” the state party chairman said in news release personally signed by himself.

Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretar, APC, on Monday said he has resumed office as the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party.

On whether he faced any resistance from Lanre Issa-Onilu, the National Publicity Secretary, Nabena said Issa-Onilu was not in office.

“I have resumed. He (Issa-Onilu) is not around. There is no quarrel between us, it’s just a matter of obeying what the law says” he said.





But countering the claim, BOB said that for a position that has been zoned to the North Central zone and micro zoned to Kwara State, Kwara State APC solidly and unanimously would stand in defence of our rightful position of the APC National Publicity Secretary and candidate, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu. Issa Onilu hails from Kwara State.

“The purported Sokoto court order Nabena seeks to profit from restrains the party from appointing or electing Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu for the position of APC National Publicity Secretary. This was a process legally concluded by the North Central zone in July 2019, we seek none of these in March 2020.

“In any case, the procured Sokoto court order has elapsed and no longer in effect.

In Nabena’s attempt to announce his “takeover”, he has failed to avail himself of the legal requirements for APC National Offices,” the party chairman said.

BOB said that it is necessary and important party members allow themselves to be guided by the rules and urged them to desist from going down the rabbit hole.

“Following the APC zoning arrangement which has been respected and strictly adhered to, National offices are filled through the convention or replacement from the zone which applies to Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) whenever there’s vacancy.

In July 2019, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu was confirmed, after a period in of serving the party in acting capacity as the APC National Publicity Secretary.