The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Aminu Saleh, over Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa’s visit to his office, where he paraded himself as the caretaker chairman of the party.

In a petition through his counsel, Abdulwahab Bamidele, chairman of the party, Hon. Ishola Balogun-Fulani, described Bolarinwa’s visit as misguided and unlawful, stressing that he (Bolagun Fulani) remains the authentic and legally appointed chairman of the party in the state

The petition referred Mr Saleh to an Interim Order of Injunction from the Kwara State High Court restraining Bolarinwa from showing off or parading himself as the caretaker chairman of the APC in the State.

Balogun-Fulani noted that the Police commissioner and his office are statutorily duty bound to obey, respect and enforce the court order while it lasts, and must therefore, desist from recognising Bolarinwa as caretaker chairman of the party.

He explained that Bolarinwa’s continued display of himself as caretaker chairman of Kwara APC is a flagrant disobedience of court order, which he said, amounts to contempt of court.

The APC chairman alleged that Bolarinwa’s visit to Saleh was an attempt to drag the Police commissioner’s office into flouting order of the court, which he described as a wanton disregard to the law of the country.

He urged the police boss to be guided in his future dealings with Bolarinwa and avoid any attempt to unduly drag his office into supporting, assisting, encouraging and or aiding any form of disrespect or disobedience to lawful order of the court.