



Two All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Kwara State, Hon. Mashood Mustapha and Mallam Saliu Mustapha, have called for cancellation of the governorship primary election as well as the conduct of a fresh one, over allegations of their rumoured disqualification.

Speaking to newsmen in Ilorin, last Saturday night, the governorship aspirants described the conduct of the APC primary election as an abuse of the party’s constitution.

The aspirants, who said that rumour of their disqualification was aired on a national radio on Saturday morning, claimed that the disqualification was aimed at edging them out of the governorship primaries.

They said that the radio announcement had said that they were not cleared by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), adding that the rumor of their disqualification had caused confusion and apathy among their supporters across the 193 wards in the state.

“Up till now, I am yet to receive any communication from the APC’s NWC about non-clearance for governorship race. It is sad that the rumour of my disqualification was aired on a national radio on Saturday morning to edge me out, despite denial by the APC’s acting national publicity secretary during a phone conversation.”