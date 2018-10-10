



A group of people under the aegis of the Concerned Youth Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara State, have condemned the conduct of the just-concluded party primaries in the State, saying that the exercise reeked of fraud.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the group, Comrade Ahmed Akorede, alleged that the primaries was an already concluded script aimed at imposing certain individuals upon the people who had toiled for positioning of the party.

It is recalled that result of the governorship primaries held at the weekend had been announced in Abuja by the National Working Committee of the party, while that of the State and National Assembly is yet to be released.

The people, who said that the development did not encourage internal democracy, frowned at the declaration of the result in Abuja for an election that took place in Kwara State.

They also accused leaders of the party in the State of arrogating to themselves to the position of both judge and jury in Kwara APC affairs, saying that stakeholders were aggrieved for not being carried along on certain party decisions.

The group, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President, National Chairman of the party to wade into the situation, saying that, “a disunited APC in Kwara State will find it difficult to confront the ruling PDP during 2019 elections if the grievances on ground aren’t addressed.”

“Let it be made clear, we are not saying we have anything whatsoever against the person of Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq who is a bonafide son of the soil, a credible individual and a man worthy to be called the Governor of Kwara State. But, many people paid N22.5 million to purchase the party forms indicating interest to run for the same office. It is only fitting that the entire process is such one that is free and fair to all. As it stands now, the process thus far has only been made to favour one person over and above others who were made to believe that the competition will be open to all. We say it is not fair, it is not right, it is not normal and in the interest of progress, and it must not be allowed to continue.

“Politics is local, politics is all about members and you cannot claim to be working to win elections, while you are offending critical stakeholders who have what it takes to deliver electoral victory,” he said.