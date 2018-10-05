



Ishola Balogun Fulani-led faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara state, on Friday, announced names of its candidates for various legislative positions in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking with journalists at its secretariat in Ilorin on Friday, the State secretary of the faction, Chief Chris Ayeni, said that the party followed the directive of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and conducted the primaries through direct method.

According to Ayeni, the party’s candidate for the Kwara Central senatorial district is Umar Lanrewaju Babatunde while the winner of the House of Representatives seat for Offa/Ifelodun/Oyun federal constituency is Mrs Dada Elizabeth while Hon Usman Babalafia will fly the party’s ticket for Kaiama/Baruten federal constituency and AbdulHameed Ali will fly the flag for Ilorin West/Asa.

Candidates were also elected for the State’s Assembly race according to Ayeni. They include Lawal Sodiq for Owode Onirin, Mohammed Ndakwa for Patigi, Victor Oguntimi for Ekiti, Miss Alhassan for Gwanara/Ilesha and Gabriel Babatunde for Isin state constituency.

Others include Salman Hakeem for Ilorin North, Olarinoye Lasun for Ojomu/Balogun, AbdulKadir Olarewaju for Ilorin South, Alhaji Mulikat Onagun for Ilorin West and Suleiman Kudirat for Ilorin East state constituency.

The factional secretary, who was flanked by other officials, said everything was done in accordance with the laid down rules of the NWC and asked the public to disregard any other primary held on the same issue.

“Please don’t be deceived, there is no any other primary apart from the one conducted by this group led by Alhaji Ishola Balogun Fulani. Any other primary is a kangaroo and has no place in the record of the APC and will, therefore, become an exercise in futility”, he said.