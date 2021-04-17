



A faction of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State has said it will not accept the inclusion of Senator Khairat Gwadabe and Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s elder sister in the 61-member APC National Revalidation/Registration Appeal Committee.

The committee was set up earlier in the week by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee.

The group known as Integrity Group within Kwara APC in a statement titled, ‘We reject Senator Khairat Gwadabe’s appointment’, signed by Abdul-Rahoof Bello said their inclusion was unacceptable.

It argued that Gwadabe’s appointment was fraught with illogicality, nepotism and smacked of assault on democratic values, given her antecedence in Kwara politics. It noted further that the inclusion of Abdulrazaq’s sister was a ploy by the governor to revive godfather politics in the state.

The group called on Buni to look into the matter with a view to dispensing justice which it said was the only antidote that would bring lasting peace to the party in the state.





The statement added, “If the objective of the 61 member Appeal Commitee was to rectify the injustice that arose from the faulty Membership Revalidation/Registration exercise in Kwara State, then, Hajia Khairat Gwadabe was a misfit and the noble mission of the committee stands defeated on arrival. Hers was a tragedy of personification of injustice to Kwara APC members.

“The appointment of governor Abdulrazaq’s sister was a subterfuge by a family to reincarnate the odious godfather politics already rejected by Kwarans with the popular votes given to our party (APC) in 2019 elections. Here was a governor’s sister who worked in tandem with Senator Dan Boy’s Committee to commit all sorts of atrocities and impunities against the party’s interest in Kwara State.”

But, APC Publicity Secretary, Folaranmi Aro, in a reaction said there was nothing special in the appointment of Senator Gwadabe as a member of the Registration Appeal Committee.

“Senator Gwadabe is a member of the party and she has been a member of the reconciliation committee of the party which is no more in place. I wonder what is generating the fury now. If they did not reject her first appointment, why are they raising issues on her second appointment?”, he queried.