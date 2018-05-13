The All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari in Kwara has disassociated itself from the 7-day ultimatum given to the president nPDP members of APC.

The ultimatum was issued by members of the members of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to APC (nPDP) led by Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje.

Baraje’s APC, issued the ultimatum to quit the alliance with Buhari if their grievance of marginalisation is not addressed.

A statement by the legacy faction of APC in Kwara state was jointly signed by Hon. Olayemi Olabanji as Chairman and Alhaji Abdulganiyu Saka as Secretary.

The group pointed out that the APC under the leadership of Buhari has performed exceptionally well.

“We appreciate the president’s efforts in re-positioning the economy of the country, as well as his anti-corruption campaign which has positioned him as a leader who has the interest of the masses at heart.

“Two weeks ago, we protested the inclusion of Baraje in the National Convention Committee. Our protest was based on his track record of doing hatchet jobs in such auspicious gatherings. We have therefore, been vindicated by this latest development.

“Baraje has no political relevance back home. He is just doing the bidding of his pay master who nobody dares to challenge in our state. But we assure Nigerians that the narratives will change in 2019.

“As against the assertion that the president side-lined those who worked for the success of the APC during the 2015 general elections, we can categorically state that Kwara state, where Kawu Baraje comes from, has benefitted tremendously from the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.’’

Aside from giving two powerful Ambassadorial slots to Kwara, a substantive minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is also from Kwara state and he is making us proud at the National level.

“It should also be borne in mind that Kwara state was a beneficiary of Federal Board appointments which, ironically, were cornered by Baraje’s sponsor and shared only among his cronies including Baraje himself and another agent at the party’s headquarters, Bolaji Abdullahi.

“Aside from juicy appointments from the federal government, Kwara state is a beneficiary of the ongoing infrastructural development across the country, and we are very optimistic that more good things are underway.

“Arising from the foregoing therefore, we want to say, without mincing words that the letter by the Baraje’s faction of the APC to the party is a self-serving one and its not in the interest of all party members.’’

The said: “Ironically, the Kawu Baraje’s faction of the APC is only crying wolf where there is none because in actual fact, they are the ones depriving genuine APC members their dues, and not the federal government.

“Since nPDP exodus from the PDP to the APC, Kwarans have not enjoyed the dividends of democracy in the state. The appointments have always been lopsided, and juicy positions are reserved only for people who are loyal to the existing status quo despite the fact that we all worked for the success of the APC in 2015.

The three Senators from Kwara State are Saraki himself and his loyalists. Five out of the six House of Representatives members from the state were handpicked by Sen. Saraki.

Furthermore, out of the 24 members of kwara state House of Assembly, only two are legacy members, the other 22 were hand-picked by Sen. Saraki and they are doing only his bidding in the house.

To further exacerbate the issue, the State Cabinet has been wholly Saraki loyalists. Just three days ago, the governor submitted a list of 19 new commissioners and all of them are Saraki loyalists. None for legacy, none even for independent-minded members of the so-called nPDP.’’

They stated that the Baraje faction of the APC does not have locus standi to talk about justice, equity and fairness because in actual fact, this is lacking in Kwara APC.

“We disassociate ourselves completely from Baraje group’s threat and blackmail. ‘’