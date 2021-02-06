



Five chieftains of the Kwara State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) that sustained serious injuries during the recent violent attack at the stakeholders meeting of the party have been hospitalised at undisclosed hospitals in Ilorin, the state capital.

The state chapter of the party has been enmeshed in crisis over the leadership position of the party in the state for past few weeks. The development however has created faction within the leaders of the party. One faction is allegedly being led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, while other faction is alleged to be led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The situation has led to the two camps to be parading two state chairmen of the party in the state. This ugly situation snowballed into violent attack during the recent stakeholders meeting of the party in the state.

However, after the violent attack, some members loyal to Alhaji Lai Muhammed camp were hospitalised at undisclosed hospitals in Ilorin for medical attention.Among those hospitalised for various medical treatment include, Alhaji Dantala Yaro, the State Treasurer; Mr. Wahab Adeshina, a member of the board of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA); Mallam Lai Karatu, a Youths Leader; Alhaja Sidi Gidado, biological mother to the State Women Leader and Mr. Salihu Elepo, Ilorin East LGA Secretary.





In a statement issued in Ilorin, sympathy visit to their different hospitals in Ilorin yesterday, the embattled state chairman of the party, Hon. Bashr Omolaja said that, those visited were assaulted by hoodlums at State Banquet Hall the venue of the APC Stakeholders parley organised by the Sen. John Danboi-ledAPC Membership Registration/Revalidation Committee.

He said that, “These are known and respected stakeholders of the party in Kwara State. They were at the event on the formal invitations of the Registration Committee. Unfortunately, all these did not prevent the attacks on them.

“I extended the sympathies of the party to the mall. I implored them to see their travails as sacrifices for democracy. Charged them to remain law abiding despite the unprovoked attacks”. Bolarinwa added, “I am happy that they were all upbeat and reacting to treatment.”